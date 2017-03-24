The ‘Justice League’ Teaser Trailers (And Posters)

...because we need as many teasers before seeing the actual trailer as possible...

Posted on March 24, 2017

UPDATED 12:11 pm PST: Warner Brothers just dropped the Cyborg teaser and poster…

Oh, Warner Brothers, you tease. If Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad taught me anything, it’s that you can create cool images for a trailer but it doesn’t mean that the movie will be half as cool. We’ve got little snippets — snippetlets, really — of The Flash, Batman, Aquaman, and now Wonder Woman. But will they add up to something of quality? Check back later today — no doubt we’ll have something on Cyborg later, with the full trailer coming Saturday. I’m also betting that Superman will remain a complete surprise for a later trailer. It’s a long time before November 17, and Warner Brothers has a lot of competing with Marvel hype to do.

And I’m so sorry, but it looks like the Flash owes so much to the TV series I may not be able to shake it…

For those who love the character posters — here’s what Warner Brothers has released so far…

