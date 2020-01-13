The Morbius Trailer Is Here

If you’re going to tell a story about a character from Spider-Man books that has a clean break from Spider-Man, Michael Morbius is a smart way to go. Though he first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #100, created by Gerry Conway and Gil Kane, Morbius’ experiments and descent into “living vampire”-hood happened Spider-Man adjacent before their paths crossed. Unlike Venom, Morbius could go years without bothering Peter Parker.

Sony wants to have it both ways, of course. From the studio that brought you Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, except those were with the direct oversight of the studio that brought you Avengers: Endgame. And like Venom, Morbius is probably creepy as heck, because the character is. Thus Jared Leto isn’t a bad choice to play him. The trailer plays out a little more super-hero origin than the story may actually be, but Sony isn’t the only studio playing that card with comic book properties. I’ll save the surprise — no screenshot — but there is a glimpse of the final transformation.

Will it be silly or scary? I don’t know. But I find myself at least interested — and the cast is just quirky enough to hold that interest.

From Sony:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Morbius hits theaters on July 31, 2020.