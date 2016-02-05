The Most Burning Question From ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

It’s at least burning for C-3Po. If you wanted to know why his arm was red, THIS is the book for you. Why is it the book for me? Because it’s James Robinson and Tony Harris – this thing is going to be beautiful. They’re not telling us anything more than that for now, and it’s enough.

From Marvel:

How did C-3PO get his red arm?! Find out this March in STAR WARS SPECIAL: C-3PO #1!

STAR WARS SPECIAL: C-3PO #1 (OCT150933)

Written by JAMES ROBINSON

Art & Cover by TONY HARRIS

FOC – 03/07/16, On-Sale – 03/30/16

