The Mutant Snowmen Cometh

If you haven’t given in to our praise of Spencer & Locke (and Spencer & Locke 2), let this art entice you further. Jose Santiago, Jr. moves so easily among art styles, and writer David Pepose has finally given him the showcase for one of the most iconic elements of Bill Watterson’s Calvin & Hobbes, but of course with that little twist of Frank Miller. We were sold already. Maybe you should join us.

From Action Lab Comics:

The stakes have never been higher than in SPENCER & LOCKE 2 #3, as the Ringo Award-nominated saga takes our heroes to the edge! Hovering between life and death, Spencer and Locke must make the ultimate choice as they journey across a terrifying and otherworldly battlefield. Meanwhile, Roach Riley aims to paint the town red — that is, unless an unexpected hero has something to say about it! Be sure to preorder writer David Pepose and artist Jorge Santiago, Jr.’s pulse-pounding fight across the funny pages in SPENCER & LOCKE 2 #3, arriving in comic shops and on digital devices June 2019!

SPENCER & LOCKE 2 #3, Due In Stores and Digital Devices June 2019 from Action Lab: Danger Zone

Writer: David Pepose

Artist: Jorge Santiago, Jr.

Colorist: Jasen Smith

Letterer: Colin Bell

Cover Artists: Main Cover by Jorge Santiago, Jr. (APR191274; $3.99), Variant Covers by Maan House (APR191275; $3.99) and Joe Mulvey (APR191276; $3.99)