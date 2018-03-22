The New Deadpool 2 Trailer – NSFW

From the studio that brought you 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada…

From Fox:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Looks like Fox gave in and officially called it Deadpool 2 instead of Untitled Deadpool Sequel. On the other hand, most moviegoers would probably call it that anyway. Let’s focus on the good — confirmation of X-Force, Terry Crews, Morena Baccarin returning and continuing to being one of the most beautiful women alive, Terry Crews, Cable’s quest, and Terry Crews.

This will be a nice quiet respite after watching Josh Brolin tear up the Avengers.