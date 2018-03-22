The New Deadpool 2 Trailer – NSFW

Posted on March 22, 2018 by in Movies // 0 Comments

From the studio that brought you 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada

From Fox:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Looks like Fox gave in and officially called it Deadpool 2 instead of Untitled Deadpool Sequel. On the other hand, most moviegoers would probably call it that anyway. Let’s focus on the good — confirmation of X-Force, Terry Crews, Morena Baccarin returning and continuing to being one of the most beautiful women alive, Terry Crews, Cable’s quest, and Terry Crews.

This will be a nice quiet respite after watching Josh Brolin tear up the Avengers.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2018 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes