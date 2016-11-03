The New ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer

With all the second-guessing going on with Warner Brothers’ DC Films, it’s down to Wonder Woman to get us back on track and believe that we can go to a DC Movie in the near future and do something other than hate watch. Because we want Wonder Woman to rock; we really do.

And this gives me hope. It’s a trailer with a vision beyond looking cool. It lays out a clear sense of the story — and a moment of regret with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor talking about “the war to end all wars.” With that line, placing Wonder Woman in World War I instead of World War II makes storytelling sense.

I’d still like a moratorium on slow motion shots; they’re not fooling anybody or adding any extra layer of storytelling goodness anymore, if they ever did. Let’s shed that bit of Zack Snyder influence. And like the previous trailer, DC knows how to use Etta Candy as a button. Woo woo, indeed.