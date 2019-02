If there’s going to be a spider apocalypse, you’ve got to be prepared. And apparently the best place to get prepared is at Smart and Final. Who knew? Not Gabriel (Gabe Sanchez), who didn’t prepare with air conditioning. For one of the hottest days of the year, it’s pretty impressive how Demonic Dan’s make-up never runs. OR IS IT MAKE-UP?!?!?

Join them as they watch 28 Days Later… at least until the power goes out.