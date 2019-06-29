The Next Door Horror: It's Summer; Time To Party!

Posted on June 29, 2019 by in TV // 0 Comments

In case you haven’t made your 4th of July party plans, this episode offers up plenty of ideas. As Gabe (Gabe Sanchez) still tries to play around with the format, he invites two local party planners (Sarah Crosthwaite and Kylie Brakeman) to watch Jaws. We’re going to need a bigger late-night.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes