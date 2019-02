It’s a little early for Valentine’s Day, but it’s never too early to spend time with someone you love. Naturally Demonic Dan (Dan Burt) and Gabe (Gabe Sanchez) share a darkened room and a horror movie — along with a special guest, Gabe’s wife. Their connection is stronger than Gabe’s stomach. Enjoy what happens when they watch¬†My Bloody Valentine.

True story: after watching My Bloody Valentine, I was unable to boil hot dogs for a year.