Better than Batman v Superman, this week’s episode features Demonic Dan (Dan Burt) and Gabe (Gabe Sanchez) watching The Omen (it’s unclear on which version). The guest Gabe booked, however, has a few different ideas on how to treat children. You almost wish Damien would do something about her. If you haven’t already, subscribe to their YouTube channel, though we will be posting new episodes here each week as well.