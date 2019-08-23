The Next Door Horror: Sharper Than A Serpent's Tooth

Many people like Mr. Macabre’s late-night horror show. Really. It’s just that his son isn’t one of them. Demonic Dan (Dan Burt) has one of the greatest days of his life, but not as great as Gabe’s. Starring Gabe Sanchez, with Derek McCaw and Luke McCaw guest-starring.

