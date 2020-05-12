The Next Door Horror Sketch Competition: Airborne

Posted on May 12, 2020 by in TV // 0 Comments

To keep creative juices flowing during Shelter in Place, the guys from The Next Door Horror sponsored a sketch competition. Asking creators to use isolation to their advantage, they received several entries. With contest sponsor Dan Burt’s permission, we’re running some on Fanboy Planet.

Today’s entry: “Airborne,” in which a lonely woman welcomes an unexpected stranger into her home. Creators A Allen and A Perez have concocted a short that’s both silly and scary. right in the spirit of Demonic Dan.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

