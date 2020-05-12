The Next Door Horror Sketch Competition: Airborne

To keep creative juices flowing during Shelter in Place, the guys from The Next Door Horror sponsored a sketch competition. Asking creators to use isolation to their advantage, they received several entries. With contest sponsor Dan Burt’s permission, we’re running some on Fanboy Planet.

Today’s entry: “Airborne,” in which a lonely woman welcomes an unexpected stranger into her home. Creators A Allen and A Perez have concocted a short that’s both silly and scary. right in the spirit of Demonic Dan.