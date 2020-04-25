The Next Door Horror: Things Not To Do In Isolation

Posted on April 25, 2020 by in TV // 0 Comments

The Next Door Horror shot this sketch a while ago, and yet it feels timely today. Take this video as a warning — no matter how squirrelly things get in isolation, don’t try this. You will regret it. Tess Menzies and Kaitlyn Cornell join Gabe Sanchez for this public service announcement.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

