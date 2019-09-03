The Next Door Horror’s Got Talent!

Last July, the Next Door Horror took its act off the internet and on the road. Demonic Dan (Dan Burt) and Gabe Sanchez performed live at Piano Fight in San Francisco, bringing a mixture of sketch, mock interviews (like the webseries) and guest stand-up comedians. Oh, yes, and Mr. Macabre made an appearance, too, in his ongoing campaign to ruin Dan.

The live show included video sketches, a hint of what’s going to come on the webseries in the second year. Sure, it’s Tuesday, not Friday, but why not share one of the sketches here — an inside look at Demonic Dan’s aspirations to get on America’s Got Talent?

Dan and Gabe have another live show brewing, this time in Los Angeles. We’ll keep you updated as soon as the information becomes available. And yes, Mr. Macabre plans on crashing the party. You might not care, but Dan will. Oh, yes. He will…