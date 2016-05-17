The Rebirth Of The DC Logo

DC Entertainment released a new logo this morning. Definitely better than the band-aid look and a throwback (though not quite) to the 1970s look, this new logo will first appear on May 25th, on the cover of DC Universe Rebirth Special #1.

Soon after it will appear on all DC’s social media and websites, with a later rollout to all DC content and products. That likely means the logo will start appearing at the end of TV shows and the beginning of movies – the only place I liked the old one, because it reminded people there was a comic book character behind this entertainment.

It’s nostalgic; it’s bold. Will it get into people’s heads?

 

