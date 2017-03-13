The Rise Of A Dark Lord

You can’t keep a good villain down. When Marvel got the Star Wars license back, an ongoing featuring the main characters was a given. The big surprise, however, was that the first Darth Vader ongoing was almost the better book. By focusing on the internal machinations of the Empire instead of the Rebellion’s view, Kieron Gillen’s writing reminded us why we loved to hate Darth Vader and yet somehow rooted for him. (Plus we got Doctor Aphra and her supporting cast, which… please. Do yourself a favor. Read it.)

Though that ongoing came to an end with issue #25, it is now clear that it’s so Marvel could take another direction — going back a little earlier into that time between Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Rebels and mine a little more of Darth Vader’s unexplored history. What gives me hope is that it’s Darth Vader’s history, not really Anakin Skywalker’s. Also, it’s a heck of a creative team. I have no doubt that we’re going to continue loving the Dark Side.

From Marvel: