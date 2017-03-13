The Rise Of A Dark Lord
You can’t keep a good villain down. When Marvel got the Star Wars license back, an ongoing featuring the main characters was a given. The big surprise, however, was that the first Darth Vader ongoing was almost the better book. By focusing on the internal machinations of the Empire instead of the Rebellion’s view, Kieron Gillen’s writing reminded us why we loved to hate Darth Vader and yet somehow rooted for him. (Plus we got Doctor Aphra and her supporting cast, which… please. Do yourself a favor. Read it.)
Though that ongoing came to an end with issue #25, it is now clear that it’s so Marvel could take another direction — going back a little earlier into that time between Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: Rebels and mine a little more of Darth Vader’s unexplored history. What gives me hope is that it’s Darth Vader’s history, not really Anakin Skywalker’s. Also, it’s a heck of a creative team. I have no doubt that we’re going to continue loving the Dark Side.
From Marvel:
The most fearsome villain in the entire galaxy returns for an all-new series! Today, Marvel Entertainment and Lucasfilm Ltd. are pleased to announce a new beginning for one of the most popular Star Wars™ comic book series! This June, prepare for DARTH VADER #1 – the all-new ongoing series coming to a comic shop near you! Superstar writer Charles Soule (Poe Dameron, Astonishing X-Men) will team with chartbusting artist Giuseppe Camuncoli (Amazing Spider-Man) to chronicle the epic rise of one of the greatest villains in all of fiction!
“I’m so excited that we get to tell more stories about the best villain of all time…and this time, we get to show his very first steps into the Dark Side,” said series editor, Jordan D. White. “I was blown away by some of the stuff we plan to show in this series…and I think readers will be, too—from hardcore Star Wars fanatics to those who want to see more of that deadly threat from the end of Rogue One. Charles has an evil streak in him that readers might have seen whenever he’s written Palpatine in the past. Now, that comes front and center.”
When Anakin Skywalker fell, both to the pull of the dark side and to the blade of Obi-Wan Kenobi, he rose back up, more machine than man. Having lost everything that he once held dear, the one who was prophesized to bring balance to the Force instead chose a darker path. Now, in a story set directly after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, he must take his first steps into a darker world as…Darth Vader, Dark Lord of the Sith!
Witness iconic moments in the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of one of its most famous characters! The construction of Vader’s red lightsaber, the fallout of Order 66, the beginnings of the Inquisitor program, and the rise of an Empire. Join Vader as he learns a new way. The way of Darth Sidious…the way of the dark side.
This June, the Marvel’s smash-hit Star Wars comics venture to a new era of a galaxy far, far away! Take a walk on the dark side as Soule & Camuncoli bring you the must read DARTH VADER #1 – available wherever comics are sold this June!
DARTH VADER #1
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
Cover by JIM CHEUNG
On Sale in June!