The Second Captain Marvel Trailer... She Will Save Us All

Posted on December 3, 2018 by in Movies // 0 Comments

Beginning where the first trailer ended, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) stalks Skrulls on a bus and… that old lady totally deserves what’s coming to her. If you needed the trailer to make the case for how Carol Danvers can beat the Skrulls and take on Thanos in Avengers 4, it does.

