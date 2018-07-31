The Second Venom Trailer

“The world has enough superheroes.” That’s what Sony marketing uses as the tagline for this movie, to be released a month and a half before they blow the Spider-Verse wide open.

I’ve never been a great fan of Venom as a solo character, though there have been a couple of high points. This trailer reveals a little more of the plot, and it just feels… like we’re going to have Carnage coming. And that somehow it’s going to feel like a two hour-long Snickers commercial. “You’re just not yourself when you’re Venom.”