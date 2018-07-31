The Second Venom Trailer

Posted on July 31, 2018

“The world has enough superheroes.” That’s what Sony marketing uses as the tagline for this movie, to be released a month and a half before they blow the Spider-Verse wide open.

I’ve never been a great fan of Venom as a solo character, though there have been a couple of high points. This trailer reveals a little more of the plot, and it just feels… like we’re going to have Carnage coming. And that somehow it’s going to feel like a two hour-long Snickers commercial. “You’re just not yourself when you’re Venom.”

Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

