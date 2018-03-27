The Thrilling Adventure Hour Goes BOOM!

Once again, it’s time to venture Beyond Belief, as BOOM! Studios will revive The Thrilling Adventure Hour in comics form. Not only are they collecting the Image Comics mini-series of Beyond Belief into a trade paperback, they’ve got series creators Ben Acker and Ben Blacker continuing the adventures of Frank and Sadie Doyle (and hopefully others’ adventures) in the Ninth Art.

Which Art does a podcast fall under? Because if you’re not familiar with The Thrilling Adventure Hour, that’s where you start — Acker and Blacker’s brilliant podcast “…in the style of old-timey radio.” Part anthology, part serial, and all fun, The Thrilling Adventure Hour came to a close as a regular podcast two years ago, but Acker and Blacker promised that it wasn’t the end. (Revivals from their performing troupe, the Workjuice Players, occasionally still occur at their Los Angeles home, Largo at the Coronet.)

Both Beyond Belief (a supernatural Nick & Nora Charles, played by Paul F. Tompkins and Paget Brewster) and Sparks Nevada, Marshal on Mars (played by Marc Evan Jackson) had mini-series at Image Comics by Acker and Blacker, but to really get a taste of what comics can do for The Thrilling Adventure Hour, you need to find the original anthology hardcover from BOOM! Studios’ imprint Archaia Comics from a few years ago. I’ll be picking up the trade paperback, and am awaiting the inevitable collection of Sparks Nevada.

