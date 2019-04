On the day that AMC announces they’re developing a THIRD series set in the shared universe of The Walking Dead, we want to remind you of how everything can be made bigger and better with dad jokes. Thankfully, occasional podcast guests Drew Campbell and Jason Salazar combined the two concepts through their Beyond Forever Studios label. And so, long overdue, we present… THE WALKING DAD, starring Jim Woodbury as Rick Grimes.

I admit it. I’ll probably steal a few of these.