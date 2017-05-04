Mark this as #1 in an intermittent series of articles about things that were extremely cool, but the day got away, and then a week later… we still had to talk about it.

Everybody has a handful of movies that they have to stop and watch whenever they pass by it, and when it shows somewhere publicly, they have to go. Big Trouble In Little China is one of those movies for at least Nate Costa and myself. It plays just as well now as it did the first time either of us saw it, and if audiences didn’t get it when it was originally released, it’s certainly influenced decades of action films since.

We’re not alone in our adoration of the film — take a look at some of the comics that BOOM! Studios has done to continue the adventures of Kurt Russell’s Jack Burton. But in this day and age, a film truly worthy of its cult salt needs to achieve one singular honor — a board game.

Luckily, Chris Batarlis of Everything Epic and Boris Polonsky of Flipside agree, and as game designers, they’re in a position to do something about it. They’re working on Big Trouble In Little China the game, and for embarrassingly lame gamers like myself, they seem to be designing it so you could even play solo.

Looking at their prototypes for the playing pieces, it wouldn’t even matter what the game mechanics were like; the miniatures and artwork are just cool. It looks like most of the actors have given their likeness approval; only Gracie Law does not resemble the actress who played her. (Honestly, I have no idea how Kim Cattrall feels about her cult status; Russell has gone on record as loving it.)

But so far their description of the mechanics also sounds intriguing — the board flips over from Chinatown to Lo Pan’s Lair. It’s a nice touch also harking back to Egg Shen’s explanation of their journey — the Earth once turned upside down.

Take a look at the miniatures and other prototypes they’ve got for this game, and tell me you don’t want to play it. We’ll be in touch further with the publishers, and hope to bring you more art and information, including (and especially) release date and price point as soon as they become available. Next time there is no way I’ll wait a week…

