ThinkGeek Wants You To Celebrate International Tabletop Day

Posted on April 27, 2018

Tomorrow, April 28, is International Tabletop Day. It’s not an official national holiday, but it is an opportunity to go to your local gaming store, or gather your friends somewhere, and hey, just play a game. To celebrate, ThinkGeek has temporarily slashed prices so that after the Day is over, you can carry some of that passion forward. (Because no way are these arriving overnight.)

Some games are just licensed variations on old favorites, and there are quite a few jigsaw puzzles offered. It feels like a sale with something for everyone, so temporarily turn off your adblocker and check it out!

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

