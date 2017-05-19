This Is The Droid You’re Looking For

Is it strange to say that the disappointment with Rogue One is that the droid should have survived? Voiced by Alan Tudyk, K-2S0 was a breakout character and, come on, 40 years later in that galaxy far, far away, somebody could have rebuilt him…though admittedly after last year’s C-3PO one-shot comic book, it’s clear why it just wouldn’t be the same.

Luckily, Marvel is devoting a one-shot comic to Cassian Andor and K-2S0, so we can have a few more moments of the glory that is that reprogrammed Imperial security droid. I unabashedly recommend it, because Marvel’s Star Wars books have all been good.

