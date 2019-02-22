Titan Comics' Blade Runner Gets A Title And An Artist

Still in my top 5 movies of all time, Blade Runner is one of those franchises that I didn’t think I wanted to be a franchise. Then came Blade Runner 2049, a sequel I didn’t think I wanted but that I ended up embracing. Now, Titan Comics (one of my favorite publishers) is continuing the story in comics, and have officially announced the title and the artist.

Blade Runner 2019 reminds me that the future is here. And yes, I’m just desperate to prove I’m real.

From Titan Comics:

Titan Comics and Alcon Media Group have announced that the year’s most hotly-awaited comic series will be officially titled “Blade Runner 2019.”

Launching this summer, Titan Comics’ new series will be set during the exact timeframe of the original Blade Runner film, and feature a (mostly) new set of characters and situations.

Titan also confirmed that noted artist Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark, Captain America) will be joining acclaimed Blade Runner 2049 screenwriter Michael Green (Logan) and veteran collaborator Mike Johnson (Star Trek, Superman/Batman) to breathe life into their all-new Blade Runner comic books.

One featured character is Ash, a female Blade Runner who is more than she seems, shown here in this behind-the-scenes line-up sketch. But her creators are staying tight-lipped about storylines and fans will have to wait for more details to emerge.

“I was 19 when I first saw Blade Runner and I left the cinema dazed and stunned,” stated Titan editor David Leach. “Frankly, it blew my tiny little art school mind so the opportunity to work on this new comic set in that same world is an absolute thrill and honour!”

“We are excited about exploring and expanding the Blade Runner universe,” said Alcon’s Director of Publishing, Jeff Conner. “The 2019 setting provides a broad canvas for the creative team to present fresh stories and compelling characters.”

The new Blade Runner 2019 comic series is part of a line of original comics and graphic novels by Alcon Media and Titan, which will add to the expanding canon of this celebrated science-fiction world.

Look for further announcements about this thrilling new slate of Blade Runner comics in the coming months.