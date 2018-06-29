Titan Previews The 13th Doctor

To steal a word from Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor — the only word we’ve heard the Doctor say so far — “brilliant.”

We’re still months away from the new series of Doctor Who on the BBC, the first from new showrunner Chris Chibnall, the first with the 13th Doctor, and let’s be blunt — the first with a woman in the role. So even though prior series have been steeped in secrecy, this one seems to carry an extra layer. Any advance bit of information about character will be lapped up, pored over, and hotly debated by fans.

Into this mix we throw Titan Comics with their consistently excellent line of comics about the one-person superteam — each featuring a different hero who is still the same person across the board. Their pre-TV debut solution to get fans excited? Have the new Doctor relive adventures of all her past selves. It’s the best of both worlds — a glimpse of the new, a taste of the old — and one of the reasons I like Doctor Who comics better than any other TV adaptations. The way the concept is structured, there’s plenty of room for the comics to actually be canon. I don’t know why that matters to me, but it does.

So, September we get the extensively named Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor #0 – The Many Lives of Doctor Who, then in October Titan launches their ongoing Thirteenth Doctor series.

From Titan: