Titan Publishing Goes After Replicants…

First we got the sequel to a science fiction classic that nobody would have expected. Whether you liked it or not, there were some really interesting ideas in Blade Runner 2049 that felt like something Philip K. Dick would have explored. And even that film had to do “backstory” videos online. In a lot of ways, this announcement makes sense. Realistically, the comics-reading audience is narrower than the movie-watching audience, and comics can go into side journeys that a big-budget film doesn’t have time to follow.

Notice, too, that this announcement lacks one big name associated with Blade Runner: Ridley Scott. Whether it’s because of time commitment, lack of interest (on either his or Alcon’s part), I’ll actually call this a good thing. If a universe like this is going to be expanded, put it in the hands of creators who have a passion to do it, and it’s been hard to think Scott has had much of a passion for either Blade Runner or the Alien franchise for a while — nor should he have to have it. He made his statement; let him move on.

From Titan: