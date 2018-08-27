Titan Releases 13 Covers For The 13th Doctor!

We’ve already seen that Titan Comics has a stellar team ready to unspool adventures of the 13th Doctor. But even having Jody Houser, Rachael Stott, and Enrica Angiolini onboard the TARDIS isn’t enough — apparently. You need all-star variant covers! Fittingly, over two issues, there are 13 covers to celebrate the launch of the 13th Doctor adventures, including covers by Babs Tarr, Katie Cook, and if you get a blank sketch cover, whoever else your favorite artist is! (I’m partial to the Doctor Puppet myself.)

From Titan:

Heralding a new era for Titan’s Doctor Who line, Titan Comics and BBC Studios are proud to reveal launch details for Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor #1, featuring variants from leading artists including Babs Tarr (Batgirl, Motor Crush), Sarah Graley (Rick and Morty), Katie Cook (Adventure Time), Ariela Kristantina (Mata Hari), and Paulina Ganucheau (Zodiac Starforce).

This Fall, join the Thirteenth Doctor in a fresh new series of comic adventures, featuring an array of new faces – including the Doctor herself! Taking control of the TARDIS for this regeneration is an amazing new team: Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Mother Panic, Faith, Spider-Man), illustrator Rachael Stott (Doctor Who, Motherlands), and colorist Enrica Angiolini (Warhammer 40,000).

The new comic series sees the Doctor return in her most thrilling incarnation yet – played by Jodie Whittaker (Broadchurch) – and travels the cosmos with three brand new friends: Graham (played by Bradley Walsh), Yasmin (Mandip Gill), and Ryan (Tosin Cole). Readers can look forward to experiencing mind-blowing challenges and dynamic stories through space and time in the pages of the upcoming new comic series.

“I love the hope of Doctor Who”, said writer Jody Houser. “Anyone can have an adventure. No matter how old you are, there are still amazing things to discover in the universe. Exploring what makes our new Doctor tick, and what makes this regeneration unique as compared to the previous incarnations, is what I’m really looking forward to doing in the new series.”

To commemorate this exciting and hotly-anticipated series, Titan’s is celebrating this debut issue by launching thirteen stunning variant covers, including art covers by Doctor Who fan-favorite artist Alice X. Zhang, series artist Rachael Stott, Babs Tarr (Batgirl, Motor Crush), Sanya Anwar (Assassin’s Creed), Paulina Ganucheau (Zodiac Starforce), Sarah Graley (Rick and Morty), Ariela Kristantina (Mata Hari) and Katie Cook (Adventure Time). Plus, a photo cover, a cosplay variant and a fantastic Doctor Puppet variant by Alisa Stern – creator of the beloved Doctor Puppet Youtube series. Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor #2 will feature covers by Paulina Ganucheau and Rachael Stott, as well as a stunning photo cover.

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor #1 is part of Titan Comics’ larger plans for the Thirteenth Doctor in 2018, including; Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Vol. 0 – which sees the Doctor relive memories from her many incarnations, showcasing unseen adventures from EVERY version of the Doctor!; and Doctor Who Comics Day on November 24 – where fans and stores unite to celebrate everything Doctor Who!

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor #1 hits stores and digital devices in the Fall. Retailers and fans can order this hotly anticipated debut issue from the August edition of Diamond Previews catalogue.

BBC AMERICA is the home of Doctor Who in the U.S. and will be premiering the upcoming season this Fall.