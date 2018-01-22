Titan To Release The Prisoner

Is there any other series in television history both so short-lived and so obsessed over as The Prisoner? Unlike many other cult favorites, Patrick McGoohan’s sci-fi sequel of sorts to Secret Agent Man has defied almost all efforts to continue it or recreate it. (The less said about the remake that AMC tried a few years ago, the better.) Not only is the series a great puzzle in itself, it spawned a legendary “lost” project — Marvel Comics briefly held the rights and considered publishing a comic to be co-created by Jack Kirby, and then decided against it.

But Kirby got a lot further in the pages than thought, with several having been seen online and in tributes over the years. Finally, Titan Comics has gathered them all together, and will release an Artist’s Edition of Kirby’s version of The Prisoner in July — timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of its first broadcast in the U.S., a night when thousands of minds were blown without the aid of any outside substances… just pure McGoohan.

The Prisoner: Jack Kirby and Gil Kane Art Edition features a look at 35 pages of a series that should have been — 17 by Kirby (some inked by Mike Royer and 18 by Kane, both written by Steve Englehart, and including his original script. For fans of either artist and/or the television series, this is a must-have.

But that’s not all — Titan will also be launching a new ongoing series, written by Peter Milligan (Shade, the Changing Man, Kid Lobotomy), a writer strangely suited for it, and artist Colin Lorimer. (There was a mini-series from DC decades ago, by Dean Motter and Mark Askwith, and it might be worth looking for — but really, what you should do is rewatch the original series a couple of times before the new book comes out.)

From Titan Comics: