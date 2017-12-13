Trailer: Annihilation

Posted on December 13, 2017 by in Movies // 0 Comments

Natalie Portman plays Lena in Annihilation from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Is it too soon to be looking forward to the next few months of movies? We have to get past a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away before we can ready one player and… okay, too cute. On February 23, 2018, we’ll get a more adult science fiction film, more on par with Arrival and Ex Machina. Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogyAnnihilation looks thought-provoking, disturbing, and good. Which, come to think of it, writer/director Alex Garland has gotten pretty good at doing.

Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh in Annihilation from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

Left to right: Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in ANNIHILATION, from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

