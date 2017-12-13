Trailer: Annihilation

Is it too soon to be looking forward to the next few months of movies? We have to get past a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away before we can ready one player and… okay, too cute. On February 23, 2018, we’ll get a more adult science fiction film, more on par with Arrival and Ex Machina. Based on Jeff VanderMeer’s Southern Reach trilogy, Annihilation looks thought-provoking, disturbing, and good. Which, come to think of it, writer/director Alex Garland has gotten pretty good at doing.