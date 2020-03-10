UK Commercial Casts Derek Mears As Robocop

Posted on March 10, 2020 by in Movies, TV // 0 Comments

One can dream that Robocop would come back on TV or movies, and really, Derek Mears (Swamp ThingFriday the 13th) would make a danged good Murphy. The proof lies right here in this ad that leaked on the internet last week for UK company DirectLine.

Mears admitted on Facebook that a stuntman did do the riding, but the intimidation, the self-doubt, and the sense of justice are all his performance. The crime being committed is Mears not getting to play Alex Murphy in a feature! We can dream… and so can Murphy.

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes