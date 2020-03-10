UK Commercial Casts Derek Mears As Robocop

One can dream that Robocop would come back on TV or movies, and really, Derek Mears (Swamp Thing, Friday the 13th) would make a danged good Murphy. The proof lies right here in this ad that leaked on the internet last week for UK company DirectLine.

Mears admitted on Facebook that a stuntman did do the riding, but the intimidation, the self-doubt, and the sense of justice are all his performance. The crime being committed is Mears not getting to play Alex Murphy in a feature! We can dream… and so can Murphy.