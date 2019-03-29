UT! The Flaming Carrot Returns!

Fortune favors the bold! Plus his war cry taught a generation of comics readers a very useful word for Scrabble. Dark Horse Comics just announced that they will bring back Bob Burden’s Flaming Carrot Comics in a reasonably priced, and reasonably surreal, omnibus edition. I could not be happier to have it gathered in one place.

Why should you care? Aside from being chock full of madcap brilliance, the Flaming Carrot teamed up with both Death and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles before it was cool, and whether you knew it or not, has (sort of) been adapted to film — through the pages of this book, the Flaming Carrot joins his local league of heroes, the Mystery Men. Right before superheroes took over the cinema, Mystery Men appeared, starring Ben Stiller, William H. Macy, and Geoffrey Rush. Its timing wasn’t quite right, but that seems appropriate for that team.

This isn’t quite complete — likely due to rights complications, a couple of Flaming Carrot issues seem to be missing, and it looks like the Mystery Men spin-offs aren’t there. But regardless, you need this. I need this. The world needs the Flaming Carrot again.

Now how about the Flaming Carrot Big Little Book Bob Burden once promised?

From Dark Horse: