Valiant’s ‘Secret Weapons’ Take The Next Step

In all our talk about cinematic universes, it’s easy to pit Marvel against DC and forget that there are still a couple waiting in the wings. One reason Sony might have been willing to lease Spider-Man back to the main Marvel Cinematic Universe is that they were lining up a secret weapon of their own: the Valiant Universe.

With both Bloodshot and Harbinger coming, the five movie plan is solid and self-contained. If I may totally overuse the secret weapon metaphor, these films also have the advantage of a screenwriter who has already proven he can create mature, satisfying science fiction on screen: Eric Heisserer, the writer who adapted Arrival from Ted Chiang’s novella. As both Bloodshot and Harbinger are superhero dramas designed to be not so superheroic at first, these could be terrific films that break the mold of what moviegoers expect.

And Valiant knows a good thing when they see it, bringing Heisserer in to play in their comic book universe as well.

From Valiant: