Vampironica Finally Rises From Archie Comics

First announced during Comic-Con 2015, Vampironica finally escapes from development hell and will join the Archie Horror line in March 2018. Co-written by Greg and Megan Smallwood, the book joins Afterlife with Archie, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Jughead: The Hunger in dark takes on what was once the sunniest of comic book universes. (I’d include Riverdale, too, but that’s spun off of the CW TV series that’s a different dark take with, to the best of my knowledge, no supernatural elements.)

As a title, it feels like a no-brainer. As a book we can get behind, well, like all of the Archie Horror books, yes, except I’d like to see it appear with some regularity. If their real aim is the bookstore market, then Archie should just do it that way. The mainstream titles have been pretty much kept their deadlines; the horror and superhero books are inconsistent. Except they’re frustratingly consistently good.

From Archie Comics: