Granted, it doesn’t look that hard. But as fun little asides from a movie go, I can’t believe this isn’t on the digital release of Birds of Prey. Actor Bruno Oliver plays the short order cook who knows that the true way into Harley Quinn’s heart is through her stomach, and thanks to Variety, he takes us through the steps.

Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is now available for digital download.