Wakaliwood’s Bad Black Online!

Posted on December 28, 2019 by in Movies // 0 Comments

A few months ago, we ran a review of Crazy Worlda movie from Uganda that debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. Created by director IGG Nabwana, it was only the latest in a series of films from Nabwana’s ad hoc studio, which he dubbed Wakaliwood.

Thanks to their YouTube channel, we can now share an earlier film — Bad Black. You’re seeing a major artist at work — with passion, enthusiasm, and a level of creativity that strips action films to their very core. It is a crazy world through the eyes of Wakaliwood, and you’ve just got to experience it. The video below starts with a little behind the scenes, and the joy is infectious.

