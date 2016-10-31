Warner Brothers’ ‘The Flash’ Stumbles Again

Oh, those wacky “creative differences.”

For the second time before production could even begin, the planned movie version of The Flash has lost its director. Rick Famiyuwa, the director of Dope, has exited the production after replacing Seth Grahame-Smith (writer of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), who left due to “creative differences.”

Famiyuwa commented,

“When I was approached by Warner Bros and DC about the possibility of directing The Flash, I was excited about the opportunity to enter this amazing world of characters that I loved growing up, and still do to this day. I was also excited to work with Ezra Miller, who is a phenomenal young actor. I pitched a version of the film in line with my voice, humor, and heart. While it’s disappointing that we couldn’t come together creatively on the project, I remain grateful for the opportunity. I will continue to look for opportunities to tell stories that speak to a fresh generational, topical, and multicultural point of view. I wish Warner Brothers, DC, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns, and Ezra Miller all the best as they continue their journey into the speed force.”

This could knock The Flash back from its projected March 16, 2018 release date. Originally Famiyuwa was going to be working off of a script that Grahame-Smith adapted from another by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, but the director’s comments make it seem like he went another direction.

What changed? Quite possibly the addition of Berg and Johns as the heads of DC Films. As we know that Johns had a direct hand in the upcoming Wonder Woman script, it’s quite possible that he is using the title to mirror Kevin Feige over at Marvel Studios. He’s worked his way up — quite a way up from his start as assistant to Richard Donner — and knows the DC Universe better than almost anyone. It’s great that someone who is really a fan is also in charge. But what direction is this really going?

If Johns’ overhaul of the DC Universe in DC Universe Rebirth is an indication, then he does have a finger on the pulse of what audiences want. So maybe The Flash will have a lighter tone than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — then again, Famiyuwa points out that he wanted to give it “humor and heart.”

It’s all speculation, and until Wonder Woman actually arrives, we can’t know if there is a new direction or just a new spin being put on our expectations. Whether or not The Flash enters production in 2017 as planned, DC Films at least stands by the cast of Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, Kiersy Clemons as Iris West, Billy Crudup as Henry Allen (Barry’s father), and Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg.