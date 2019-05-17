Watch DC Universe's Doom Patrol Episode 1 For Free RIGHT HERE!

Posted on May 17, 2019 by in TV // 0 Comments

What else is there to say? This pilot was terrific, and the series only gets better from there. There’s not a weak link in the cast of Doom Patrol, which also captures the best of pretty much every version of the comic that there’s been. (It draws most heavily from runs by Grant Morrison and Gerard Way.)

While the rest of the series remains exclusive to the DC Universe streaming service, Warner Bros has placed the first episode of Doom Patrol on YouTube for free. We’re embedding it here so you don’t have to go anyplace else… for now.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2019 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes