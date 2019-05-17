Watch DC Universe's Doom Patrol Episode 1 For Free RIGHT HERE!

What else is there to say? This pilot was terrific, and the series only gets better from there. There’s not a weak link in the cast of Doom Patrol, which also captures the best of pretty much every version of the comic that there’s been. (It draws most heavily from runs by Grant Morrison and Gerard Way.)

While the rest of the series remains exclusive to the DC Universe streaming service, Warner Bros has placed the first episode of Doom Patrol on YouTube for free. We’re embedding it here so you don’t have to go anyplace else… for now.