We All Read In A Yellow Submarine

Posted on May 31, 2018

Last week, Titan Comics released the following trailer for an ambitious project: the graphic novel adaptation of the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine. The animated classic has been adapted by Bill Morrison, with colors (or is it colours?) by Nathan Kane. It looks as appropriately eye-popping as it should, and Morrison (Bongo Comics, MAD Magazine) has the whimsy needed to capture the fun of the film. The fully authorized graphic novel will be released on August 28, 2018.

Oddly, the trailer IS meant to be silent. But let’s face it — you’re already hearing the song in your head anyway, aren’t you?

Looks like I’ll be getting that 4K restoration, but I’m not sure when that will be released.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

