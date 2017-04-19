‘We Sleep’ – A Disturbing Short About A Disturbing Cult Film

Posted on April 19, 2017 by in Movies // 0 Comments

Even with a long fight scene between Keith David and Roddy Piper, John Carpenter’s They Live has barely a moment that doesn’t feel fresh, relevant, and a little frightening in its warnings about our culture. Heck, considering that the current U.S. President is in the WWE Hall of Fame, even the fight scene might apply. I say that knowing that we’ve all bought in, knowingly or unknowingly. The question is… what do you want to do about it?

Filmmaker Daniel Clarkson Fisher has created this short documentary, mixing clips of Carpenter’s film with news footage, talk shows, and interviews with key production members to hammer home just why the fun cult classic is also deeply unsettling… if you wear the glasses.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plus
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes