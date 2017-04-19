‘We Sleep’ – A Disturbing Short About A Disturbing Cult Film

Even with a long fight scene between Keith David and Roddy Piper, John Carpenter’s They Live has barely a moment that doesn’t feel fresh, relevant, and a little frightening in its warnings about our culture. Heck, considering that the current U.S. President is in the WWE Hall of Fame, even the fight scene might apply. I say that knowing that we’ve all bought in, knowingly or unknowingly. The question is… what do you want to do about it?

Filmmaker Daniel Clarkson Fisher has created this short documentary, mixing clips of Carpenter’s film with news footage, talk shows, and interviews with key production members to hammer home just why the fun cult classic is also deeply unsettling… if you wear the glasses.