What's The Top-Selling Superhero? Did You Say Dog Man?

Right now he’s overshadowing Batman, Spider-Man, and anything that Animal Man has been in. You haven’t seen a movie about him, nor seen him on a t-shirt. But kids love him. We’re talking Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man, and he’s proof that kids are reading comics in numbers as big if not greater than they ever have been.

As the industry rolled into Comic-Con International in July, we heard that comics and graphic novel sales were down 6.5%, and a look at the charts reported by comics shops says that Dark Knights: Metal topped sales at just over 200,000 copies per month. But that’s nothing on Scholastic’s print run for the latest Dog Man graphic novel — Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas has a first printing of 3 million.

I’m bringing this up to say once again — and I’m guilty of this — when we talk about comics, our focus is too narrow. DC and Marvel have some great stuff, but the next generation of readers have been going elsewhere for the great stuff that they love. Aimed at young readers, Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man series spins out of Captain Underpants. They’re the comics that the protagonists of the novels write and draw, growing successively more assured as they get older and better at storytelling. It’s meta, but kids don’t know meta. They just know what they love.

And Kid McCaw will vouch — they are fun. He read the first two volumes when they came out, well into DC’s New 52 relaunch, which he also loved. The point is that comics are alive and thriving; they’re just not where you might be used to looking.

