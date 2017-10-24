Win A Signed James Gunn Funko Pop AND Help Puerto Rico Relief

Posted on October 24, 2017 by in Grab Bag // 0 Comments

Using his powers only for good, James Gunn just went live on Facebook to announce a raffle of 11 signed limited edition Funko Pops of himself. Only 500 were produced for New York Comic-Con, selling out almost immediately. James had a few, and Funko still had a few, so they combined forces for this opportunity to raise money to help the people of Puerto Rico. The writer/director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films even found an extra Pop Vinyl of himself to throw in.

Tickets for the online raffle are $1 a piece (12 for $10) and available here. 100% of the money raised will go to helping people who have been affected by the recent natural disasters, through the organization United for Puerto Rico.

Consider it. You have 24 hours to help in this way, or you can check out the charity directly.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

