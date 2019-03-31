WonderCon 2019: Foolish Mando

Welcome, foolish mortals. Your cadaverous pallor betrays an aura of foreboding… or is that just because we’ve been inside a convention center for three days? Whether it be the proximity to Galaxy’s Edge in Anaheim or excitement for Disney+’s upcoming live-action Star Wars series, we saw a lot of variations on the Mandalorian armor this weekend at WonderCon. (Some of you may know it more simply as Boba Fett’s armor.) Like an Andrew Lloyd Weber musical, there were Fetts of many colors (including a wookie awkwardly popping out of armor).

However, the best we saw combined Star Wars with the Haunted Mansion. The costumer has an instagram account by the name of @FoolishMando, and she is worth following for her creative takes on Disney cosplay and more.

Her armor carries the love of the greatest theme park attraction ever built to wonderful extremes. In addition to using the famed wallpaper pattern, the armor includes a rocket pack with holographic videos and hitchhiking ghosts.

Beware of them, of course, but also admire how much work this had to take. Though the official Masquerade Saturday night gave out awards, this cosplay took best in show as far as Fanboy Planet is concerned.