Zootopia Land Coming to Shanghai Disneyland

Earlier this week, Shanghai Disneyland announced that the 2016 Disney animated film Zootopia will inspire their newest themed land. Sure, it was a massive hit, but particularly in China, where it was the highest grossing animated film in that country’s history.

“We are thrilled to announce that Shanghai Disneyland will be home to the world’s first Zootopia-themed land,” said Bob Chapek, Disney’s Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. “The rapid rate of expansion at Shanghai Disney Resort demonstrates our confidence and commitment to the Company’s future development in China.”

This will be the eighth themed land at Disney’s Shanghai park, which opened in 2016. While Zootopia has had a presence at Disney parks all over the world since its release, this will be the first land inspired by it.