Bill And Ted Face The Music Sooner

Posted on August 6, 2020

Orion Pictures dropped a couple of treats this morning — a short featurette with the main cast and creators of Bill and Ted Face the Music and the announcement that they’re moving up the release date to August 28 in theaters and VOD. The featurette echoes and compresses some of what was talked about in the Kevin Smith-led ComicCon@Home panel. The release date news is most welcome. The sooner we get this movie the better (and it was originally announced — pre-COVID — as being August 21).

