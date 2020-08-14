Bill And Ted Face Weezer
Is this the song that will save all reality? Or is it really the beginning of the end? Orion Pictures has released this first music video from Bill & Ted Face the Music — Weezer’s “Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns edit)” along with the list of songs on the soundtrack. This is most definitely non-non-heinous.
You can pre-order the soundtrack here.
The track list:
1. Big Black Delta – “Lost in Time”
2. Alec Wigdahl – “Big Red Balloon”
3. Weezer – “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”
4. Cold War Kids – “Story Of Our Lives”
5. Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”
6. Big Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”
7. POORSTACY – “Darkest Night”
8. Lamb Of God – “The Death Of Us”
9. FIDLAR – “Breaker”
10. Culture Wars – “Leave Me Alone”
11. Blame My Youth – “Right Where You Belong”
12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – “Face the Music”
13. Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”
Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released in theaters and VOD on August 28!