Cinequest 2021: Alex Liu Offers A Sexplanation

Let’s talk about sex, honestly. In Alex Liu’s documentary A Sexplanation, he talks to people with different viewpoints, from religious conservatives to experts from the Kinsey Institute to… gulp… his parents. With Fanboy Planet, Alex talks about how to have a civil conversation with people across the aisle, issues of the day, and …gulp… parents. Along the way, we include an excerpt from his film discussing comprehensive sex education. A Sexplanation makes its world premiere at Cinequest from March 20 to March 30, 2021. Tickets are $3.99 available at Cinejoy. Yes, I know I’m out of sync in this video, but Alex isn’t. Pay attention to him.

From the press release:

To right the wrongs of his all-American sex education, A Sexplanation follows 36-year-old Alex on his quest to uncover naked truths and hard facts about sex—no matter how awkward it gets. From neuroscience labs to church pews, A Sexplanation features provocative conversations with psychologists, sex researchers—and even a Jesuit priest. With humor and grit, Alex takes audiences on a playful, heartfelt journey from a shame-filled past to a happier, healthier future.

Many young American middle school kids in the 90s were taught that sex before marriage was wrong. Alex found his own classes to be shocking. He watched childbirth videos and had all-too-graphic images of people with untreated HIV/AIDS seared into his mind. Because he knew he was gay, these tactics worked to further suppress his sexuality and cause real feelings of shame.

Still, Alex’s overwhelming curiosity compelled him to secretly surf the world of online pornography. This led Alex down a path of more shame and isolation that eventually turned toward suicidal thoughts. Convinced that sex would destroy him, Alex didn’t talk to anyone.

Now in his 30s and out of the closet, Alex has turned fear and loathing into something positive and humorous. The documentary, A Sexplanation, seeks to capture his personal pursuit of shame-free pleasure and turn it into a call for more comprehensive sex education for everyone.