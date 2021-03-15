Cinequest 2021: Director Michelle Danner On The Runner

For several years, Michelle Danner has worked as an actor and acting teacher in Los Angeles. After appearing in many films and television shows, she turned to directing in 2006 with the romantic comedy How to Go on a Date in Queens. In the years since, she has continued an eclectic career, and her latest film, a high school-set thriller called The Runner, makes its world premiere at Cinequest 2021 on March 20.
