Cinequest 2021: Fireside Chat With Michael Rabehl

We’re officially beginning coverage of Cinequest 2021 with our annual podcast preview guest-starring (as always) program director Michael Rabehl. The difference this year? We’re on VIDEO. That doesn’t mean you should skip the podcast however, which will have bonus content including filmmaker interviews from last year’s Cinequest recorded just before the pandemic. Look for that post from Ric later!

‘Tickets to Cinequest online events are available at Cinequest.org! Set aside some time from March 20 to March 30, 2021!