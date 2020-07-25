ComicCon@Home: The 2020 Eisner Award Winners

Best Single Issue/One-Shot: Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, by Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

Best Continuing Series: Bitter Root, by David Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image)

Best Limited Series: Little Bird by Darcy Van Poelgeest and Ian Bertram (Image)

Best New Series: Invisible Kingdom, by G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Best Publication for Early Readers: Comics: Easy as ABC, by Ivan Brunetti (TOON)

Best Publication for Kids: Guts, by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)

Best Publication for Teens: Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second/Macmillan)

Best Humor Publication: The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, by Kousuke Oono, translation by Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)

Best Anthology: Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival, edited by Diane Noomin (Abrams)

Best Reality-Based Work: They Called Us Enemy, by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, and Harmony Becker (Top Shelf) – note: this has a new expanded edition coming August 25 — the link here is for that version.

Best Graphic Album—New: Are You Listening? by Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)

Best Graphic Album—Reprint: LaGuardia, by Nnedi Okorafor and Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Best Adaptation from Another Medium: Snow, Glass, Apples, by Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material: The House, by Paco Roca, translation by Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia (TIE): Cats of the Louvre, by Taiyo Matsumoto, translation by Michael Arias (VIZ Media) AND Witch Hat Atelier, by Kamome Shirahama, translation by Stephen Kohler (Kodansha)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips: Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, by George Herriman, edited by Alexander Braun (TASCHEN)

Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books:

Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, by Stan Sakai, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Best Writer: Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)

Best Writer/Artist: Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)

Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team: Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan)

Best Painter/Digital Artist: Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Best Cover Artist: Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)

Best Coloring: Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy and the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel)

Best Lettering: Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism: Women Write About Comics, edited by Nola Pfau and Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com

Best Comics-Related Book: Making Comics, by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Academic/Scholarly Work: EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest, by Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)

Best Publication Design: Making Comics, designed by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

Best Digital Comic: Afterlift, by Chip Zdarsky and Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)

Best Webcomic: Fried Rice Comic, by Erica Eng, https://friedricecomic.tumblr.com

Hall of Fame: Judges’ choices: Nell Brinkley, E. Simms Campbell; voters’ choices: Alison Bechdel, Howard Cruse, Stan Sakai, Louise Simonson, Don and Maggie Thompson, Bill Watterson

Bob Clampett Humanitarian Award: Hero Initiative; Creators4Comics; Comic Book United Fund

In addition, yesterday, the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award was given to:

Nostromo Sevilla, Sergio López, Seville, Spain.

Comic-Con thanks the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award Judges: Troy-Jeffrey Allen (Diamond Comic Distributors), Cecil Castellucci (Writer, Batgirl, The Plain Janes), Alejandro Gonzalez (La Revisteria Comics, Buenos Aires, Argentina, 2019 Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award winner), Ross Richie (Publisher, BOOM! Studios), and Steve Saffel (Editor, Titan Books), and Facilitator, Joe Ferrara (Atlantis Fantasyworld, Santa Cruz, CA).

Comic-Con congratulates all of the award recipients and nominees. You’re all winners in our book!