ComicCon@Home: The Orville Has Landed At Eaglemoss' Hero Collector

Posted on July 23, 2020 by in Toys, TV // 0 Comments

We may still be waiting on the third season of Seth Macfarlane’s The Orville to hit Hulu, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little ComicCon@Home love for the series. Hero Collector announced miniatures of The Orville and its shuttle at last summer’s Comic-Con, which are available at their virtual booth this year. Both the Orville and the Union Shuttle are 5″, and Hero Collector also has an “XL” version of the Orville at 10″.

Though they don’t have a panel, they announced this morning that they’re working with MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions to bring even more ships to your display shelves — “new vessels from the Krill, Kaylon, Moclans, and of course, the Planetary Union” will be available in 2021.

For now, visit their booth and check them out. If you haven’t looked up close, these are high quality miniature replicas. I regret we don’t have an actual booth this year to gaze, but hopefully, 2021 will see conventions — and Hero Collector — return.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

